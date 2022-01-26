Welcome to Wendt’s on the Lake!
Thank you for dining with us.
A Wisconsin tradition for over 60 years.
For over five decades the Wendt family has proudly owned, operated, and served award-winning lake perch at Wendt’s on the Lake. Wendt’s is the go-to Friday Night Fish Fry destination, but if the Friday night crowd isn’t for you, join us any other day because our perch is served daily. Our menu continues to grow, and take out is always available. Of course, we think our food tastes best with a view of beautiful Lake Winnebago.
Wendt’s on the Lake
Specials
NOTICE: Specials are Subject to Change without notice
Thursday – January 13
Spaghetti & Meatballs, Garden Salad, Garlic Breadstick
Tuesday – January 18
1/2 # Western Bacon Cheeseburger (Topped with Onion Ring, Bacon, Mozzarella, & Side of BBQ on a Brioche Bun), Choice of Potato
Thursday – January 20
Chicken Cordon Bleu, Cheesy Potatoes, Vegetable and Dinner Roll
Tuesday – January 25
Barnyard Burger: 1/4 Cheeseburger, 1/4 Bratburger (w/ Mozzarella Cheese), on a Sheboygan Roll, with Choice of Potato
Thursday – January 27
Liver & Onions with Bacon served with Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Vegetable, and Dinner Roll
From the blog
News & Events
Tito’s Bloody Mary’s & Screwdrivers
Be sure to visit our outdoor bar & the Tito's tent for Tito's Bloody Mary's & Screwdrivers on Saturday February 12th from 12pm - 3pm! There will also be a chance for you to win Tito's prizes!